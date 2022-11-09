Full Sail Capital LLC Has $31.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 267.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 639,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $31,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after buying an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after buying an additional 5,335,089 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $244,220,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $151,914,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.