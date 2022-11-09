Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 6,332 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 1.8% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $18,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC opened at $188.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.86 and its 200-day moving average is $187.59.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.