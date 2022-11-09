FY2022 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for KAR Auction Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

KAR Auction Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KAR opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.51. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 67,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

