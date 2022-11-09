FY2024 EPS Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Shares of ELF opened at $50.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,582 shares of company stock valued at $15,370,520 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $117,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

