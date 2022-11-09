Gainplan LLC Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gainplan LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.32. 63,793,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,815,203. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

