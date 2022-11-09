Gainplan LLC Invests $375,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,865 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.2% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,551,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,749,077. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.86.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.21.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

