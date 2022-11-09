Gainplan LLC Sells 2,515 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Gainplan LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,873,354. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

