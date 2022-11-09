GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 10.8%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.42. 282,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,334,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

GameStop Stock Down 12.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of -0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. GameStop’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

