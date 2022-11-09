General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Cut by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $249.56. The stock had a trading volume of 24,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,588. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.10. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

