General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.56. 24,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,588. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

