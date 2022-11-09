Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.88

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.88 and traded as high as $11.03. Genie Energy shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 136,858 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genie Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Genie Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $248.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90.

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 53.53% and a net margin of 21.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 118.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 200.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

