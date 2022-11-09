Gifto Market Cap Hits $12.42 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $12.42 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@gifto.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

