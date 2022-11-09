GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
GigaMedia stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.31. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.
About GigaMedia
