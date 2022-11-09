Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Cowen

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.45.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,374,000 after acquiring an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

