Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.70

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
Global Blue Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blue Group (GB)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.