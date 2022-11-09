Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.70

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GBGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Blue Group stock. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GBGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 131,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Global Blue Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

