Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.70

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Blue Group stock. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 131,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Global Blue Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

