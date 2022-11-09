Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.78. Approximately 2,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47.

Institutional Trading of Global X Health & Wellness ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF stock. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 27.26% of Global X Health & Wellness ETF worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.