Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Timothy Evan Taylor Sells 1,305,695 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $2,415,535.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,833,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,592,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Evan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,600,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $3,184,000.00.

Globalstar Price Performance

GSAT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,328,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.41. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,695,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Featured Stories

