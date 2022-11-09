GMX (GMX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25.51 Million

GMX (GMX) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One GMX token can currently be bought for $26.08 or 0.00164449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a total market cap of $208.43 million and $25.51 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GMX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00546022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.36 or 0.28441416 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000376 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.