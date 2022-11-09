Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $460.00

Shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.30) and last traded at GBX 477.81 ($5.50), with a volume of 25908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 479.50 ($5.52).

Gooch & Housego Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 547.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 741.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2,491.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gooch & Housego news, insider Gary Bullard bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 655 ($7.54) per share, with a total value of £26,200 ($30,166.95).

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.