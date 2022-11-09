GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

GDRX has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GoodRx to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. GoodRx has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $43.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.98.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

