GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GoodRx to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 6.8% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 212,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

