GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GoodRx traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 58327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GDRX. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 740.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 2,859,300 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,926,000. Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $12,049,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $11,850,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth $3,299,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00, a PEG ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

