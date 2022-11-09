Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Trading Down 6.5%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 78,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 118,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99.
