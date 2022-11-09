Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.42-$2.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Green Dot Price Performance

NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 517,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,992. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $970.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. William Blair cut Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

About Green Dot

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Green Dot by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 687.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

