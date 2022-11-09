Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 37.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.45 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

