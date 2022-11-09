Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities lowered Greenlane Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance
GRNWF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,753. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Greenlane Renewables has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.38.
About Greenlane Renewables
Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
