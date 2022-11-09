Hagerty (HGTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTYGet Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hagerty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hagerty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Hagerty has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Hagerty in the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hagerty by 29.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Featured Stories

