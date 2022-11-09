Hagerty (HGTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hagerty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hagerty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Hagerty has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Hagerty in the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hagerty by 29.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Featured Stories

