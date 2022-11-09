Hagerty (HGTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hagerty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hagerty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Hagerty has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.
Institutional Trading of Hagerty
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hagerty (HGTY)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.