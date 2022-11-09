Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 294.60 ($3.39).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLN shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 275 ($3.17) price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $14,644,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

HLN opened at GBX 6.33 ($0.07) on Wednesday. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.59 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.05.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

