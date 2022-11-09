Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.16-6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.02 EPS.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 425,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,261. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $18.27.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after buying an additional 997,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after buying an additional 859,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,407,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 697,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

