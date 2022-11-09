Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Director Richard J. Osborne Acquires 1,000 Shares

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Osborne bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,457. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 130,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 81,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

