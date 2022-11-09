Harmony Market Cap Hits $170.04 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $170.04 million and $54.41 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002752 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009839 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00550365 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,648.36 or 0.28667616 BTC.
About Harmony
Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,668,748,207 coins and its circulating supply is 12,780,705,207 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one.
Harmony Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
