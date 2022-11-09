Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.02-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.02 EPS.
Harsco Stock Performance
Shares of Harsco stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. Harsco has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $496.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Harsco in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harsco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harsco (HSC)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.