Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.02-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.02 EPS.

Harsco Stock Performance

Shares of Harsco stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. Harsco has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $496.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Harsco in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harsco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Harsco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 201,034 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 261.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 263,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 190,395 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 124,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,603,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,311,000 after acquiring an additional 122,310 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

