Harvest Finance Price Tops $26.02 on Major Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $17.72 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $26.02 or 0.00164033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00546022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.36 or 0.28441416 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

