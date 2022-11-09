Head to Head Survey: Virgin Orbit (VORB) versus The Competition

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) is one of 16 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Virgin Orbit to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Orbit’s rivals have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Virgin Orbit and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 2 0 2.33 Virgin Orbit Competitors 74 487 567 19 2.46

Profitability

Virgin Orbit currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 409.55%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 11.80%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit N/A -116.51% -40.88% Virgin Orbit Competitors -323.12% 3.96% 2.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million -$157.29 million -5.61 Virgin Orbit Competitors $5.50 billion $842.29 million 16.80

Virgin Orbit’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit. Virgin Orbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Virgin Orbit rivals beat Virgin Orbit on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

