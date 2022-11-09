Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues Earnings Results

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.85-4.05 EPS.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

