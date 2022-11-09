Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.04

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and traded as high as $9.12. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 7,145 shares.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.12.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Hennessy Advisors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

About Hennessy Advisors

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hennessy Advisors stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hennessy Advisors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.