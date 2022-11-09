Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.04

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and traded as high as $9.12. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 7,145 shares.
Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.12.
Hennessy Advisors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors
About Hennessy Advisors
Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hennessy Advisors (HNNA)
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.