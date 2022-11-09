Hermez Network Price Up 33.2% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.14 or 0.00026125 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $151.41 million and approximately $731,811.78 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,863.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008661 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00050973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00037994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00024711 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00229707 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.2608575 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $778,545.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.