Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 158.90% from the stock’s current price.
HRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 10.4 %
HRTX opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.99. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 111.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 54,569 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $720,000. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 300.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 127.4% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 137,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 76,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
