Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 158.90% from the stock’s current price.

HRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 10.4 %

HRTX opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.99. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.34% and a negative return on equity of 457.73%. The business had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 111.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 54,569 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $720,000. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 300.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 127.4% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 137,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 76,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

