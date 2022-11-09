Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 86.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.21. Heska has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $196.31. The company has a market cap of $689.06 million, a PE ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.26 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Heska by 132.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heska during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Heska by 245.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

