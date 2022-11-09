HEX (HEX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.30 Million

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $17.49 billion and $11.30 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002752 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00550365 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,648.36 or 0.28667616 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000371 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
