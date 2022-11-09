HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 109 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

QUAL traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $112.07. 894,245 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.98.

