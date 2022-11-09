HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 36,450.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,025,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $279.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.45.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.