HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 13.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.5% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis Stock Up 1.9 %

Novartis Profile

NVS traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $83.39. The company had a trading volume of 69,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.29. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.