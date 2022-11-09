HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 154 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.78. 53,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,931,601. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.26. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

