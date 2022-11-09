HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 19.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 42.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of GSK by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($21.60) to GBX 1,850 ($21.30) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,608.33.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. 140,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,284. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

