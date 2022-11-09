HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,372 Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

PSEC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

