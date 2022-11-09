High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Shares Up 0.7%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.55. 71,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 93,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
High Income Securities Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.
High Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%.
Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
