High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Shares Up 0.7%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.55. 71,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 93,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

High Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%.

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

About High Income Securities Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

