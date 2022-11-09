Hillman Solutions Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

HLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 5.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $7.71 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,908 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 728.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,548,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,019,000 after purchasing an additional 971,094 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,060,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 147,820 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,604,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,702,000 after buying an additional 157,377 shares during the last quarter.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.