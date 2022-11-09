HitBTC Token (HIT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $749,343.00

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One HitBTC Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and approximately $749,343.00 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00538973 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.42 or 0.28074224 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

