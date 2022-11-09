Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Shares Down 0.2%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 195.20 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.30). 77,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 427,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.50 ($2.31).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.03) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £342.14 million and a P/E ratio of 833.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 194.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 210.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

